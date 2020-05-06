Sunshine returns Thursday, cooler temperatures continue

Cooler air is on the way but so is that sunshine!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will start to clear out later this evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s tonight. Protect those sensitive plants tonight or bring them inside. You'll have to do that a few times this week.

Sunshine finally returns tomorrow with temperatures getting into the mid-60s. Yes, we'll be a little bit warmer but we are still seeing below-average temperatures. Typically this time of year we are closer to the low to mid-70s. Clouds and scattered rain chances return quickly later Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Soggy and cloudy conditions return Friday as our next system moves into the mountains. Highs will only be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s. If that moisture sticks around later Friday night we could possibly see a rain/snow mix in the higher elevations. Models are showing this but we are still far out. This is something we will keep an eye over the next few days.

Sunshine will return for the weekend! Highs will be in the lower 50s Saturday and the lower 60s Sunday. We could bring back a stray shower or two later Sunday night into your Monday.

We will see that mixture of sun and clouds Monday with a few scattered rain chances. More sunshine is in store for the new week with highs getting back into the mid to upper 60s by the middle of next week.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël