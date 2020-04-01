Sunshine returns Thursday and continues for the next few days

Clouds will continue to clear out tonight and sunshine finally returns tomorrow!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will move out of the are throughout the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunshine will finally return Thursday! It'll be a chilly start to the day, but highs are expected to get into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear skies continue Thursday night with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

As we head into the end of the week and into the weekend we will continue to see sunshine and warmer temperatures!

Highs on Friday will get into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. We will get back into the 70s for the weekend with plenty of sunshine Saturday.

Sunday we will bring back a few more clouds and a few scattered rain chances.

The 70s continue into the new week and it looks like soggy conditions return for the first few days of the new week as well.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël