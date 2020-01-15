Sunshine, cooler temperatures return Thursday

Say goodbye to the warm temperatures as we head into your Thursday and Friday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We'll continue to see those mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Clouds will break up for your Thursday with sunshine returning by the afternoon hours. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s early in the day with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-20s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Friday clouds will move back into the mountains with highs in the low to mid-40s. We could see a stray rain chance late Friday night, but the bulk of the showers arrive Saturday with our next system.

Saturday highs will get back into the lower 50s with soggy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s.

Sunshine returns by Sunday with highs in the lower 30s with overnight lows in the teens.

Drier conditions and very cold temperatures return for the new workweek. Looks like winter will make a comeback!

