Sunshine continues, warmer temperatures on the way

Sunshine returned today and it looks like it'll stick around as we head into the weekend!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

For your Friday, highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunny skies continue throughout the day so get out and enjoy it! Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

The Weekend

Warm temperatures and sunshine continue for the weekend!

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine both days. Saturday we will be completely dry so that will be the best day to get out and enjoy this nice weather.

Sunday, we will start to bring back a few stray rain chances and a few more clouds. We should remain mostly dry but can't rule out a stray shower or two.

Extended Forecast

As we head into the new week the good news is the 70s stick around. The bad news is we bring back more rain chances.

We will start the week off with just some scattered rain chances Monday, but it looks like Tuesday could be a soggy one.

By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, we should start to dry out a little bit.

