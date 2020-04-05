Sunshine continues today, stray chances possible this afternoon

Sunshine and warm temperatures continue today!

Today and Tonight

This morning most of us will wake up on a warmer note, to temperatures in the 50s. Clouds could dominate this morning in some areas, but they look to move out by this afternoon. With moisture in the air, a stray pop-up shower/drizzle is not impossible, but I think we should mainly stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s for daytime highs.

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies throughout the region. I am leaving in a small rain chance in case of a stray pop-up shower, but I think we mainly stay dry. Overnight lows drop into the lower 50s once again.

Extended Forecast

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds Monday with a few stray rain chances. Highs will remain in the 70s as we head into the new week.

Tuesday through Thursday we will bring back the gloomy and rainy conditions. The best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday but some models are showing some soggier conditions Thursday as well. We will continue to keep an eye on that.

It looks like we cool off a little bit by the end of the week next week and see the sunshine return by Friday.

WYMT Meteorolgist

Brooke Marshall