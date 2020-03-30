Sunshine continues, much cooler week ahead

We start the week with more sunshine, but much cooler temperatures.

Today and Tonight

There will be no more upper 70s and low 80s like we had this weekend for a couple of days. Sunny skies will continue today, but highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, look for a few more clouds to start to invade the area ahead of our next system. Lows will drop to around 45.

Extended Forecast

March looks to wrap up on Tuesday on a soggy note. Rain chances return to the area and I think highs will do go to get to 50. Those showers continue into Tuesday night as lows drop to around 40.

Wednesday, the clouds and some scattered rain chances will linger. Hopefully, we'll see those move out by later in the day. Highs will be a touch warmer, getting back into the low to mid-50s.

Sunshine returns Thursday and sticks around, for the most part, through Friday. Highs will make their way back into the 60s both days.

