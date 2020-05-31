Sunshine and cooler temperatures for your Sunday

Sunshine and comfortable conditions continue for your Sunday!

Today and Tonight

This morning will be a tad cooler than we have been, for we are waking up in the mid-50s. Some of us will be seeing areas of fog again early, but once that lifts we will see clear and sunny conditions the rest of the day. You will definitely want to make sure you get out and enjoy the nice weather. Highs will only get into the lower 70s, so it will be slightly cooler than it was yesterday.

Tonight we will see mostly clear conditions once again. Temperatures will get a little chilly and drop into the lower 50s to upper 40s. Fog will start to build in late, similar to what we've seen the past couple nights.

Extended Forecast

High pressure continues to impact the mountains into the first half of the new week. We will remain in the mid to upper 70s for highs on Monday with sunny skies. The drier trend continues into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting back into the 80s.

By Thursday and into the end of the week, a few more clouds and scattered rain chances return to the mountains. Highs look to get back into the mid-80s as well.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall