Sunshine and comfortable conditions today

Happy Saturday! Today is going to feel like how a weekend is supposed to feel, good. Make sure to get out and enjoy the day today.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures will be very chilly to start out this morning, but we look to warm up pretty quickly. We will continue to see sunshine today with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be coming out of the south-southwest (SSW) and could get a little breezy at times with gusts getting up to 15 MPH.

Sadly, we will see clouds increase later Saturday night. With the cloud cover and SSW winds, overnight lows will be slightly warmer. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. We could see a few stray rain chances Sunday afternoon/evening, but these look very light and some of us will even stay dry.

Those mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could see peeks of sunshine at times, but clouds look to take over. Stray rain chances are possible late and overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-60s with soggy conditions returning back into the mountains. Temperatures will drop quickly Tuesday night into the lower 30s as our next system moves through the mountains.

We could see a few scattered rain chances early Wednesday, but we'll start to cool off and clear out as we head into the end of the workweek.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall