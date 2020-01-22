Sunny skies, warmer temperatures today

It will be a frigid start to Wednesday, but at least the conditions will be much calmer this morning.

Today and Tonight

You'll wake up with frost and cold, but no snow! At least not any actively falling from the sky. Look for sunny skies for most of today with a few clouds starting to increase late in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, which will be a nice change of pace.

Tonight, look for mostly cloudy, but dry, skies with lows falling into the upper 20s to right around 30.

Extended Forecast

I think we'll be mainly cloudy on Thursday. One of the models is showing scattered showers late in the afternoon, but most keep us dry until Thursday night. Even with the clouds, we should still get close to 50 during the day. Rain chances will pick up overnight and we'll drop into the upper 30s.

Friday looks soggy. Rain chances will hang out all day and could transition into snow as temps drop overnight. Highs will be in the upper 40s before dropping into the mid-30s Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday feature rain chances during the day. Those showers could transition over to snow showers on Saturday night. Highs both days will be close to 40. Lows both nights will be in the low 30s.

Conditions finally improve for the beginning of the last week of January (can you believe January is already almost gone?) and the sunshine and milder temperatures will return.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.