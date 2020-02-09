Sunny conditions for your Sunday

Temperatures will be below freezing once again.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up to below freezing temperatures. Dense, patchy fog will persist through the mid-morning hours. Clouds will clear throughout the morning allowing us to see a nice mix of sun and clouds today. Calm winds will be coming from the south. The lack of clouds and the southerly winds let us really warm up. Highs will be in the lower 50s this afternoon. Dry conditions persist throughout the daytime hours today, so it will be a nice break from all that crazy weather we have been seeing. Let's hope this dries us out a little bit because more rain is on the way by the new workweek.

Heading into tonight clouds will start to increase. Winds will also still be coming out of the south and could be gusty at times. Wind gusts are expected to get as high as 25 MPH. This will allow us to stay above freezing with overnight lows only getting into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

It looks like soggy weather returns once again Monday with highs in the mid-50s. One dry day is not enough to soak up all of the rain we saw in the past several days. If you live in a flood-prone area be on the lookout for more high water issues next week.

Scattered rain chances stick around almost all week. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

We could be tracking a cool down by Valentine's Day. Temperatures on Friday only reach the mid-40s for daytime highs. Friday looks a lot more on the dry side, with stray chances possible in the morning and then dry conditions in the afternoon. We will continue to monitor that over the next several days.

