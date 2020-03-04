Sunny and mild today, breezy at times

Clear skies will start your Wednesday. Some spots could see a touch of frost early.

Today and Tonight

Most of the day will be spent under mostly sunny skies. It's going to be another breezy day, with winds starting out coming from the southwest before shifting to the west later today. We could see gusts up to 25 mph at times. Those winds will be ushering in some warm air. Highs should top out in the mid-60s in most locations. We'll see a few more clouds later in the afternoon.

Tonight, clouds continue to increase, but I think we continue to stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Those clouds stick around for Thursday, but it's still not a bad looking day, at least temperature-wise. Some stray rain chances are possible, mainly near the Kentucky/Tennessee border, but stray is the key word there. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

That mainly dry cold front we've been talking about will move through Thursday night into Friday, cooling us down some. We'll drop into the upper 30s Thursday night and only get into the low to mid-40s on Friday. The clouds and stray rain chances will carry us through the end of the work and school week.

The weekend looks amazing both days. Lots of sunshine and milder temperatures return. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and low to mid-60s on Sunday.

Most of Monday looks dry, but another system will bring rain chances back to the area late in the day and carry over into Tuesday.

