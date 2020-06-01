Sunny and mild conditions today, heat cranks up in the next few days

Welcome to meteorological summer! It's going to feel like it by mid-week.

Today & Tonight

It could be a touch on the cool side as you head out the door on Monday, with most locations in the 40s. There could be a little patchy fog out there, so be careful. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions continue today. Highs will top out in the upper 70s with lower humidity, much like the weekend.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and low in the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure continues to dominate the headlines through about Wednesday. The humidity levels will slowly creep upward, along with the heat. Sunshine will push highs into the mid 80s on Tuesday and potentially upper 80s on Wednesday. Talk about cranking up the thermostat and fast!

We'll bring back some scattered chances for showers and storms toward the end of the week and for the first part of the weekend before drying out to sunshine again on Sunday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s all the way into next week.

