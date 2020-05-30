Sunny Saturday, cooler temperatures ahead

Nice weather returns for the weekend!

Today and Tonight

A few of us could see a little bit of patchy fog this morning, but that should clear away quickly. We could see a few clouds early today but after that, we will see plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures the rest of the day. Highs will get into the mid to upper 70s, so overall it will be slightly cooler than it has been the past couple days. A short light pop-up this afternoon is not out of the question, but I think most of us will continue to see those dry conditions all day today.

Tonight skies will be perfectly clear and winds will be calm. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid-50s, so it may be a tad chilly waking up on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

Sunday dry, clear, and sunny conditions continue. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s, so make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather! Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.

High pressure continues to impact the mountains into the first half of the new week. We'll remain in the mid to upper 70s for highs on Monday with sunny skies. The drier trend continues into Tuesday with highs getting back into the 80s.

By Wednesday and into the end of the week, a few more clouds and scattered rain chances return to the mountains. Highs look to get back into the low to mid-80s as well.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall