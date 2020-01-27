Sundance Film Festival 2020 to feature film shot in Harlan

PARK CITY, Utah (WYMT) - 2020's Sundance Film Festival features an entry filmed in Eastern Kentucky.

'The Evening Hour', based on a Carter Sickels novel of the same name, was entered as part of the Utah-based dramatic film competition.

Director Braden King says he plans to showcase the film at a number of other festivals later on, but for now he is just happy to see his film on the screen.


The Sundance Film Festival runs through February 2 in Park City, Utah.

 
