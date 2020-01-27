Sundance Film Festival 2020 to feature film shot in Harlan

2020's Sundance Film Festival features an entry filmed in Eastern Kentucky.

'The Evening Hour', based on a Carter Sickels novel of the same name, was entered as part of the Utah-based dramatic film competition.

Director Braden King says he plans to showcase the film at a number of other festivals later on, but for now he is just happy to see his film on the screen.

Could not be more thrilled to announce that THE EVENING HOUR (@eveninghourfilm) will screen in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2020 #Sundance Film Festival. An incredible honor and testament to the film's cast, crew and extended Appalachian family. Onward! #TheEveningHour https://t.co/5szwyyL2t8 — Braden King (@bradenking) December 4, 2019

The Sundance Film Festival runs through February 2 in Park City, Utah.

