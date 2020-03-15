Summit Community Church hosts food drive for students, senior citizens

On Sunday, members of Summit Community Church in Hazard brought in food for students and senior citizens in the Perry County community.

This comes as schools and senior citizen centers are closing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Leaders in Perry County Schools, Hazard City Schools, and also the workers with senior citizens said they would love to have some food to give to students and put some food boxes together for senior citizens," said Mark Combs, the pastor of Summit Community Church in Hazard.

They are delivering the food by Monday.