Summit Community Church collecting donations for the most vulnerable

Summit Community Church is looking for help to create care packages fo some of the most vulnerable community members during this time - the senior citizens.

You can view a list of items you can donate for the care packages here.

Mark Combs, the pastor of Summit Church, says these items can be dropped off at the church during times listed on their Facebook page.

"I think it removes them from the worry of 'I need this. I cant go out. Does anyone even know I have this need.' So just to help them with 'someone is thinking about you even if you don't realize we are.'"

Combs also says if you need help or would be willing to deliver these packages you can visit their website.