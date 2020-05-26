Summer preview, including afternoon rain chances, continues today

It might still be May, but our summer preview has been in full effect the last few days. That will come to an end by the end of the week.

Today and Tonight

Today looks very similar to Monday, Sunday and just about every day we've had the last little bit. We'll start the day off with some fog and sun mixed with clouds before scattered chances for showers and storms kick in for the heat of the day in the afternoon hours.

Slow moving showers and storms have been an issue for different parts of the region for the last couple of days, leading to flash flooding in multiple locations. I'd be on alert for that again today. Make sure you have that WYMT Weather App downloaded and ready so you can get those rain and lightning alerts for your area along with any warnings or advisories that pop up.

I'm going to keep brow beating you with this next sentence, because you all keep doing it: STOP DRIVING THROUGH FLOOD WATER! There is never a reason for it. Never.

Highs today will top out in the low to mid 80s, so it will not be as hot as it was yesterday. Look for the rain chances to die out early to mainly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday might be a little more cloudy than the previous couple of days. I'm not saying we won't see some sunshine, but maybe not as much of it. It's back Thursday and Friday. Scattered rain chances will be the norm through the rest of the work week, especially in the heat of the day. Highs will continue to run in the low 80s with lows getting into the low to mid 60s.

The weekend, well that's a different story. Models continue to show a downward trend in temperatures, which leads me to believe it could be the last mini-winter of the year, which is Britches or Long Britches, depending on what you've heard it called. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and we could see highs only around 70 on Sunday.

The good news is that starting Sunday (which is the last day of May), I think we dry out for a few days as we head into June. The cooler trend will continue through at least Tuesday, so enjoy that.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.