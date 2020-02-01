Program from Minnesota teaches Williamsburg Police about suicide prevention

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officer Fulton and Officer Hill from the Williamsburg Police Department met with Wrestling for Life to discuss suicide prevention among first responders on Saturday.
Wrestling for Life is an organization out of Minnesota that is dedicated to reducing the double and triple suicide rates for all first responders.
The Williamsburg Police Department said it appreciates the time Wrestling for Life spent with a few of its officers.
A collectible coin was given by the organization to each officer in the department.