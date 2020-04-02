Tips on suicide prevention as COVID-19 rises

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 16 million Americans suffer from depression each year. Fear and anxiety over the coronavirus can be overwhelming.

"I think the majority of the stress other than the obvious of getting sick is a financial strain," said licensed therapist (LCPA) Frances Everage at Always Hope Counseling.

Everage said to pick up a phone and call someone if you are in need of help.

"Talk to somebody, it doesn't have to be a professional unless, you know, it gets to the point you think it needs to be but talking, cause you know, secrets make us sick those things that we don't talk about create anxiety and depression," said Everage.

She has steps in place to help those who are suicidal.

"If someone is thinking about committing suicide and you speak about it openly and honestly without judgment and that makes them feel more comfortable to speak about it," said Everage.

You can always use these ideas to help beat depression.

"Utilizing all the platforms we have to communicate with one another especially with like Facetime, messaging and video messaging and stuff like."

Everage reminds us to always be kind.

"Kind of playoff Ellen you know always tells us to be kind to one another and I think we should more than ever we need to do that but I also think we need to be kind to ourselves, so listen to yourself," said Everage

If you think you or a loved one might be suicidal, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Other mental health organizations:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

For anyone experiencing emotional distress, call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

If you would like to contact Frances Everage click here.