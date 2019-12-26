Sudden illness sends state lawmaker 'Bam' Carney to ICU

Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John "Bam" Carney is in the ICU of Norton Hospital in Louisville with a serious case of pancreatitis, according to a Facebook post made on behalf of the Carney family Wednesday night.

Mark Carney details in the post that Carney started showing signs of illness on Sunday, before going to the emergency room on Monday morning.

Our sister station WKYT reports that Carney underwent two surgeries on Monday, before being placed in ICU on Wednesday.

It is unknown how long he will be in the hospital at this time, but the post says Carney "could have feeding tubes for weeks and drain tubes for months."

In a statement, House Democrats said they are praying for Carney's full recovery, also saying, "While the legislative process may at times be contentious, we are all one big family that stands together in times of personal difficulties for our fellow members."

The governor's office said, "Governor and First Lady Beshear are praying for Representative Carney and his family, and hope he fully and quickly recovers."

Family members thanked everyone for the encouragement and prayers on Facebook.

Carney is from Taylor County and is a long-time teacher. He has been vocal on issues like school safety and is the co-sponsor of a pre-filed bill to adopt Daylight Saving Time year-round in Kentucky.