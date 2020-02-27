Sturgill Simpson honored in Versailles

Kentucky native and country music singer/songwriter Sturgill Simpson was back in the Bluegrass Thursday ahead of his latest stop as part of the 'Good Lookin' tour.

Photo: WKYT

But before his Friday concert in Lexington, the Grammy winner made a detour to Versailles where he grew up and graduated from school as reported by sister-station WKYT.

In spite of the bitter temperatures, it was a warm welcome as people welcomed him back-something Sturgill says he would have never expected growing up.

“When we pulled up and saw Squirrell, I’ve got to admit I got a little worried,” says Sturgill.

‘Squirrel” is Sheriff Squirrell Carl, and Simpson says the Sheriff probably remembers him for all the wrong reasons.

Local leaders, on the other hand, are definitely proud of what he has become.

“A Grammy-winning artist is a really big deal, and for a small town like ours, it’s a really big deal,” says Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott. “So, we’re going to honorarily rename Big Sink Road [to] Sturgill Simpson Way!”

"Got to be completely honest,” says Simpson, “the irony is rich here. I can't tell you how many mailboxes I smashed on Big Sink Road back in high school. So, I mean this is just incredible"

Sturgill's drummer Miles Miller, who also grew up in Woodford County, was also honored.

February 27th was proclaimed Miles Miller Day in Woodford County.

"This is amazing,” says Miller. “It's humbling to be recognized by the place you love."

The duo will perform Friday in front of a sold-out crowd at Rupp Arena's Central Bank Center.

Fellow Kentuckian Tyler Childers will also perform.

A dollar from every ticket sold is being donated to the Special Forces Foundation – referencing Simpson’s time in the U.S. Navy.

Sturgill was born in Jackson in Breathitt County.

