Students vote to hold traditional graduation ceremony when possible, board approves

Updated: Fri 12:17 PM, May 01, 2020

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The votes are in and in-person graduation for high school seniors will happen in one Eastern Kentucky county as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Seniors at Harlan County High School voted in an online poll recently. 93 of the 159 of those who took part in the survey said they wanted the pomp and circumstance of a formal ceremony when possible.

On Thursday, the Harlan County Board of Education approved their request.

In the meantime, school leaders across the county are still honoring the soon to be graduates with a number of presentations, including a virtual graduation ceremony, video speeches and honors, pictures in local newspapers and social distancing parades through local communities.

 
