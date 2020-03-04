Students line hallways as statewide tornado drill educates kids on severe weather safety

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. Wednesday, a statewide tornado drill was held to educate people on what to do during a tornado.

"Hazard doesn't really have tornados but we have to practice just in case," said Zoe Karelis, an 8th grader at Hazard Middle School.

Students there lined the hallways in the middle of the day, dropping to their hands and knees and covering their head and neck.

"Being on the edges of the walls is supposed to protect us and being away from windows is supposed to help," said Shreya Chandrashekar, also an 8th grader at Hazard Middle.

Students know tornados are rare in Eastern Kentucky, but practicing drills like this is important.

"We've had them in the past and we do them every year so we know what to do in case we have a tornado while we're at school," said Mallory Combs, another 8th grader at Hazard Middle.

Teachers have the task of educating kids on how important these drills are.

"In the event that, if anything should happen, we want them to know what to do and where to go and how to get there as quickly as possible and safely," said Belinda Hall, a Language Arts teacher.

The fact that a tornado just struck Middle Tennessee helps them teach that these drills are important at school and at home.

"Because it's something that just currently happened. Because they see the news, they know it's going on and we can say 'this is why you need to be ready,'" said Hall.

Severe Weather Awareness Week lasts the remainder of the week.