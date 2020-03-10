Students gather at the Kentucky Capitol to stress importance of the 2020 census

The Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative Student Senate is focusing on informing people of this year's U.S. census and its importance.

Every 10 years the census comes around but this year there is a heightened importance for the people in Eastern Kentucky to participate.

Kim Sergent, KVEC Social Studies Instructional Specialist, says the census tells officials not only how many people live in each location but, more importantly, where to allocate money.

"Like for instance you’ll get an area, like an entire holler back home, that 75 people live at the holler but if you only have 40 of those people actually report, the money allocated to maintain the roads... it’s not gonna be there. Because they’re gonna say there’s hardly anybody that lives up there," said Sergent. "If those people are not reported, clinics don’t have enough money to maintain. You know, then you have 911 facilities sometimes have to shut down."

Now students representing 23 Eastern Kentucky school districts are stepping up to help inform people, creating the "Every Community Counts" initiative.

Brysen Honeycutt from Knott County says they have been hard at work to help inform the public.

"We feel like a lot of barriers that prevent us from counting everyone accurately. It’s community outreach and overall understanding, so we have tried to target those issues," said Honeycutt."We’ve already created some commercials and they came out in three stages."

Sarah Thompson from Johnson County implemented some other ideas.

"Our middle and high school choir created a song to be sent out on Facebook and other social media platforms about the census and about how fun it is for the funding for all of our schools."

Different ideas, all with the same goal of no matter where you live or who you are, you are important when it comes to participating in the census.

"It’s not just the towns of Hazard and Whitesburg and Pikeville but it’s places like Marrowbone, you know like Fisty, those places," said Sergent.

Gavin Couture from Ashland says they are trying to build our communities to form a better Kentucky.

"We have to get everyone counted to be able to have the best Kentucky possible. We have to stand together."

People will receive invitations to participate in the census starting April 1st. You can respond by phone, online, or by mail.

When filling out the census, whoever lives in your household on April 1st is included in your report for the census. Click here for more information about how to fill out the census online.