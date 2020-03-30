Students at Transylvania University will receive partial refund

As COVID-19 concerns continue to grow across the country, many colleges have moved to online classes for the remainder of the semester, including Transylvania University.

According to sister station KYT, with classes moving to online for the remainder on the semester, students will get some money back. They will receive a partial refund for the unused portion of their room and board fees.

The account credit will be applied to the portion of the winter terms when students were asked to leave campus.

Students will receive an email detailing the specifics of their account credits.