Stronger storms possible tomorrow, cold front Friday

Scattered showers and storms continue as we head into the end of the week. A cooler trend is also on the way.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight and into your Thursday.

Tropical Depression Bertha is impacting the Carolinas and will provide some heavy rain for Virginia and West Virginia. A few of our counties along the KY/VA/WV border could be impacted by Bertha overnight. Most of us will just see scattered showers this afternoon and a little bit into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow scattered showers and storms continue once again. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Storms shouldn't be too bad tomorrow, but keep the WYMT Weather App handy just in case some of the storms do become severe. The main threat will just be pockets of heavy rain at times and gusty winds during the heat of the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. We should see a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon hours.

Extended Forecast

A cold front will move into the mountains Friday bringing more clouds and rain to the mountains. Highs will remain in the lower 80s with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s overnight.

A few stray rain chances continue into the early morning hours on Saturday, but I think we should remain mostly dry Saturday. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs only getting into the lower 70s.

The cooler trend continues into Sunday. Highs look to only get near 70 with overnight lows near 50. High pressure will finally set up over our region bringing plenty of sunshine and a drier trend into next week.

Highs remain in the 70s for much of the new week with mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday, it looks like we'll get back into the 80s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël