Strong winds lead to power outages across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong wind and storms rolled through the mountains on Saturday, leaving downed power lines in their wake and thousands of people in the dark.
As of 4:45 p.m., here are the latest outage numbers:
Kentucky Power
Boyd-859
Breathitt-42
Floyd-60
Knott-10
Lawrence-90
Letcher-536
Martin-62
Perry-50
Pike-446
Rowan-109
Big Sandy RECC
Johnson-201
Lawrence-39
Martin-62
Morgan-7
Licking Valley RECC
Morgan-38
Jackson Energy
Breathitt-4
Clay-408
Estill-71
Jackson-127
Laurel-319
Lee-250
Owsley-191
Rockcastle-693
Wolfe-15
Kentucky Utilities
Clay-18
Laurel-9
Lee-64
McCreary-53
Pulaski-140
Rockcastle-30
Wise, VA-10
Check out the links below of the latest outage reports: