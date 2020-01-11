Strong winds lead to power outages across the mountains

Strong wind and storms rolled through the mountains on Saturday, leaving downed power lines in their wake and thousands of people in the dark.

As of 4:45 p.m., here are the latest outage numbers:

Kentucky Power

Boyd-859

Breathitt-42

Floyd-60

Knott-10

Lawrence-90

Letcher-536

Martin-62

Perry-50

Pike-446

Rowan-109

Big Sandy RECC

Johnson-201

Lawrence-39

Martin-62

Morgan-7

Licking Valley RECC

Morgan-38

Jackson Energy

Breathitt-4

Clay-408

Estill-71

Jackson-127

Laurel-319

Lee-250

Owsley-191

Rockcastle-693

Wolfe-15

Kentucky Utilities

Clay-18

Laurel-9

Lee-64

McCreary-53

Pulaski-140

Rockcastle-30

Wise, VA-10

Check out the links below of the latest outage reports:

