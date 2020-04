Heavy rain and gusty winds moved in on Sunday night which led to power outages across the mountains.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, here are the latest outage numbers:

Kentucky Power

Boyd - 14

Knott - 32

Lawrence - 96

Leslie - 462

Letcher - 19

Perry - 178

Pike - 54

Big Sandy RECC

Floyd - 13

Kentucky Utilities

Bell - 1603

Estill - 15

Harlan - 405

Knox - 158

McCreary - 1614

Whitley - 484

Check out the links below of the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Jackson Energy

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC