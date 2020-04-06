Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

We will continue to be on the calm side tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s and partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Showers and storms return as we head into your Tuesday and Wednesday. Those storms could be on the strong to severe side as well.

Tuesday the entire viewing area is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. A warm front will move through the area providing pop up storms. Temperatures will get close to 80 for Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a lot of instability in the atmosphere along with some sunshine each day to help fuel the storms. Any storm that pop-ups will likely become strong to severe.

For Wednesday, a good portion of Eastern Kentucky is under that slight risk for severe weather once again. It looks like we could see a line of storms move into the mountains in the morning with a few more storms later Wednesday into early Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the mountains.

With the amount of instability and sunshine we will see over the next few days, these storms could definitely pack a punch. Keep the WYMT Weather App with you and stay weather aware.

Extended Forecast

We will deal with some showers and a few storms early Thursday as the cold front moves through the mountains. We will see highs in the lower 60s early in the morning with temperatures dropping throughout the day. We will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s Thursday night.

Cooler air sticks around as we head into your Friday and the weekend. Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the low to mid-50s. For the weekend we could see the 60s return with some sunshine.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël