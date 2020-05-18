Strong to severe storms possible, flash flooding threat continues

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong storms impact the mountains tonight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Some of us are in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon/evening while the majority of us are in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Strong to severe storms are possible as we head into the evening hours. Damaging wind gusts are possible and a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. The main threat with these storms will be heavy rain which is why we are in a Flash Flood Watch until 8 p.m. Tuesday. As this system moves through the mountains over the next 24-36 hours, heavy rain is expected. We could see 1-3" widespread by Tuesday evening. We could see some spots get 4"+. The greatest threat for flooding is for our northern counties in the Big Sandy region, but all of us should keep the WYMT Weather App handy over the next few days.

Tonight temperatures will only drop into the lower 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s Tuesday with soggy weather. We are not expecting any severe storms Tuesday. Rain will stick around Tuesday night into Wednesday with low dropping into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

It looks like we'll hang onto some scattered rain chances into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the lower 60s but it looks like we'll get back into the lower 70s by Thursday.

Right now I do think we start to dry out heading into the end of the weekend and into Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will jump back into the 80s with the chance for some pop-up showers and storms in the heat of the day.

We'll keep an eye on that Memorial Day Weekend forecast closely over the next few days.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël