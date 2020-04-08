Strong to severe storms likely overnight

We continue our Severe Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms are likely tonight.

Tonigh and Tomorrow

Most of us are now under an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. We will likely see some pop-up storms ahead of the front this afternoon, mainly in the far eastern parts of our area, closer to the Kentucky/West Virginia/Virginia borders. Make sure you have a weather radio and/or the WYMT Weather App handy this afternoon and tonight.

Speaking of tonight, that cold front will swing through the mountains overnight, bringing a line of showers and storms and some of those could pack a punch. Straight-line damaging winds are our main concern, but flash flooding and some hail could be issues too. We'll be monitoring this system closely. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s by morning.

Thursday's high will be at midnight and continue to drop throughout the day, getting into the 50s by the afternoon and the 30s overnight as skies clear out. The bulk of the rain should move out as the front passes by in the morning hours. We could see some late day sun. Patchy frost is possible overnight, depending on how fast those skies clear.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks sunny but colder. Highs will only get into the mid-50s for most and drop into the low to mid-30s overnight under clear skies. Frost is definitely possible Friday night, so make sure you take precautions for any sensitive plants you might already have out.

The weekend starts sunny on Saturday but turns soggy by Sunday.

