Following a string of recent vandalism and thefts, city officials in Pineville have ordered a curfew.

Pineville Mayor Scott Madon announced the order Wednesday on Facebook.

The curfew goes from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice. In the post, officials say the police department will step up their patrols and people out during that time period should expect to be checked.

