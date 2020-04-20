Stray rain chances return, more sunshine Tuesday

The next few days look pretty good, but a few scattered rain chances will start moving back into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A few stray rain chances will return later tonight into early Tuesday morning. Most of us look to remain dry, but a few of us could be waking up to a shower or two. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s tonight.

Tuesday we will clear out by the afternoon hours with highs getting into the mid-60s and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

We look to remain dry and warm for your Wednesday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs getting into the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday night we will bring back clouds and a few stray rain chances as our next system moves in Thursday.

Thursday will be a soggy and possibly stormy day. Heavy rain and gusty winds will move back into the mountains. We'll have to keep an eye on the severe threat for Thursday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

A few scattered rain chances continue Friday and into the weekend.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël