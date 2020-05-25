Storms this evening, calm overnight

More showers and storms in store for your Memorial Day evening.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those scattered showers and thunderstorms bubble up and move across the mountains. As of now it looks like the heavier storms are staying mainly in the southern portion of the region. Temperatures got into the mid to upper 80s today and we will hang onto that heat, staying on the warmer side this evening.

Tonight, the rain chances end early and we look to stay dry overnight and into Tuesday morning. We will see partly cloudy skies, and more fog should build in late. Overnight lows drop into the mid-60s. Overall, it should be a pretty comfortable night.

Extended Forecast

The trend of sunshine and clouds mixed with scattered chances for showers and storms in the afternoon hours continues throughout most of the week.

Temperatures will begin to cool down slightly. Highs will still be in the 80s for most of the week, but they will drop into the lower 80s. We could be in the 70s by the weekend for highs as we wrap up May and start June one week from today. We could also see a dry end to the month. We'll keep you posted!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall