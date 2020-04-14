Storms bring trees on top of Williamsburg home, trap 84-year-old woman and daughter inside

Whitley County was among several hit with storms on Sunday evening, Williamsburg was no exception.

Ethel Smith is an 84-year-old who has lived on Mountain View Road since 2003. In that time, her health has slowly worsened.

In 2012, she had a stroke and now has dementia. So her family often stay and help her.

Luckily, her daughter Doris has been with her the last several days. When Sunday's storms came through and knocked trees over her bedroom and surrounding her entire home, she was not alone.

"I started hearing a big loud thump. But, we thought it was thunder at first. And, then we went to bed and Mom hollered, something hit her window. I looked out the front door and I could see a tree branch," said Doris Byrd. "Well, we can't go out the front door now. Because there's still tree limbs still on the house. The back door we can get out. But, the car was in the carport. And, the trees was behind it. So, I couldn't get out. So, we were more or less trapped."

Tuesday morning, trees blocking the driveway were moved, so Ethel and her family would not be able to leave if needed.

"We're just staying home and staying safe like the Governor said. And, thank God for protecting us. Houses can be replaced, but people can't," said Byrd.

Due to insurance reasons, the trees on top of the home could not be moved until Wednesday morning, when an adjuster is expected to come out.