Storm damage clean up stretches into fourth day, crews working long hours

Sunday's storms took their toll on Eastern Kentucky. One of the hardest-hit places was Hazard.

Up on Skyline Drive that leads to the old La Citadele hotel is an area where the wrath of the hinds is still visible.

"It's bad, it looks like a tornado had come through," said Donald Bailey of Baileys Lawn and Tree Service.

Bailey has several crews out working to clean up people's fallen trees.

"Soon as we leave here, we've got bukus of work, here and there, all over the place," said Bailey.

Bailey and his crew could be seen climbing over what is left of a massive tree that fell over a driveway.

As they cut the base and limbs off of the now-dead tree, it moans and moves with a mind of its own.

"I'm gonna have to top them from here where the limbs come, and bring them down from the bottom of that part, then hook on to them at the top part, and haul them down from the mountains, and then haul it off. It's a bad job but someones got to do it," said Bailey looking at the tree.

While Baliey and his crew work he answers calls from others hoping to enlist his services.

"Phone calls after phone calls. Neighbors stopping and giving us cards wanting us to come look, just urgent people needing stuff of their houses and buildings, its been pretty hectic," said Bailey.

Working 12 hour days while the cleanup efforts continue.