Storm chances return today, some could be strong to severe

Keep an eye on the skies today. There is the possibility for some strong to severe storms later.

Today and Tonight

We'll start the day fairly dry under partly cloudy skies. It's going to be another mild morning with most places running in the 60s and 70s. The main rain chances will hold off until the heat of the day this afternoon, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple of stray pop ups by late morning.

The Storm Prediction Center still has us under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather later today, so keep that WYMT Weather App or a weather radio handy, just in case. We don't expect widespread issues, but we could see some gusty winds and heavy rain in spots. Highs should top out in the mid 80s.

Tonight, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as scattered chances for showers and storms continue at least early. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday. We are not in any type of severe risk as of now. We will see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The heat, humidity and scattered storms continue Saturday. We should only see a few storms as a cold front looks to move through and out of the mountains. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows cooling off into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The sunshine returns by Sunday and it should be more comfortable, at least briefly. Highs will top out in the low 80s for most with a little less humidity. We could drop into the mid to upper 50s for lows by Monday morning.

Don't worry hot weather lovers, we crank the thermostat right back up Monday and Tuesday with highs approaching the 90 degree mark both days.

Scattered rain chances return to the forecast late Tuesday and for Wednesday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.