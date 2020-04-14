Stores, people lose frozen and refrigerated food as power outages approach 48 hours

There are still thousands without power as crews work to restore electricity to many areas across Eastern Kentucky.

Tuesday night will mark 48 hours since the power went out, high winds reaching, in some areas, more than 80 miles per hour tore down trees and power lines.

Many people will lose $100 to $200 in groceries as their freezers and refrigerators remain without power.

At Pantry Shelf in Hazard, the sound of ice being restocked is a welcomed noise. Many people bought ice to put in their freezers Monday and Tuesday to add extra time to their freezer.

While many are still working to save what they can, Pantry Shelf is already counting their losses.

“God Lord, $7,000 maybe?" said Susan Brotherton, the store's owner. "And we’re not even talking about, we haven’t made to what I’m gonna lose in a donut freezer.”

Pantry Shelf was without power for more than 36 hours.

After about the first 20 hours, most of her store's frozen and refrigerated goods were spoiled.

“But we’re over that mark of being able to salvage. Any of our product, we’re past the point”

Despite the power outage, the store remained open for people who needed to purchase food. They were only able to take cash.

“We have never closed. Like people were calling me buying ice, we just right it down with a pencil and make change in our head. It’s magical! We can still do that," he added.

Despite the store's losses, Brotherton says she is still thankful following the Sunday night storm.

“In the big picture that doesn’t matter. Not one person I know was killed or hurt in this storm."

Brotherton's power was restored Tuesday around noon.