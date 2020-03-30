Stonecrest Golf Course takes precautions amid COVID-19

What some are calling touchless golf, is now the new normal.

"We’ve removed everything off the golf course anything you can touch ball washers rakes The cups are 1 inch out of the ground,” said Head Golf Professional, Ryan Martin.

“Well, I think the game is pretty much the same it’s changed a few of the things we have to do we’re not riding together on carts we don’t get on the putting green if there’s more than four people out there,” added Stonecrest member Johnny Webb.

Stonecrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg is taking many new, but necessary precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The first thing we did was pull everything off the golf course that people would touch,” said Brad Reynolds, Golf Course Superintendent.

Over the weekend, Governor Beshear asked the Commonwealth to continue to practice social distancing on the course. Beshear said there were "large crowds" on greens across Kentucky.

Therefore to keep every golfer and employee safe, Stonecrest has changed how they are running things.

“To protect our employees from everything we’re signing our workers their own golf cart and their own piece of equipment," added Reynolds.

Regardless of the changes, getting out on the course can be a light in a dark time.

“It’s very positive to have this right now while everything is in such turmoil and I know it means a lot to everybody up here,” said Webb.

Here is a full list of the precautions Stonecrest Golf Course is taking.