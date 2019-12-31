Stocks close out best year since 2013; S&P 500 soars 28.9%

Stocks are closing out their best year since 2013 led by huge gains in technology stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 index soared 28.9% for the year.

Major indexes ended slightly higher Tuesday after spending most of the day wavering between small gains and losses.

Technology and health care stocks led the gainers. The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,230.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 76 points, or 9.3%, to 28,538.

The Nasdaq rose 26 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.92%.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.,/i>