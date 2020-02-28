Still a lot to do for Kentucky General Assembly halfway through session

The 2020 legislative session is more than halfway over and several high-profile bills, including the state budget, remain undecided.

Kentucky's House Speaker says they are making progress, even as another priority bill for the House was filed this week.

Four bills, two in the Senate and two in the House, have been signed into law by the governor, but hundreds more have been filed. The most important one, the budget bill, has not been heard in committee yet, but the House Speaker says that will change next week.

"It has always been our hope we would get it out of here the first week of March and to the Senate," said House Speaker David Osborne (R). "Looks like we are going to comply with that. I'm happy with how it has progressed."

Osborne says the budget will include a lot of what the governor proposed but will also include a lot of changes.

One bill that had been rumored and was finally filed Thursday is House Bill 2, the human trafficking bill. It adds offenses to what qualifies as a sex crime and would require airports, truck stops, and train stations to post signage of a human trafficking hotline.

"We have added a lot of signage in public areas," said Rep. Suzanne Miles (R-Owensboro). "I think that's where most of our human trafficking is in public transportation areas."

Wagering has remained on the orders of the day since late January and it still has not been called. We have been told they are still trying to get more votes.

The bill to legalize medicinal marijuana is yet to be called up in a Senate committee.

A controversial voter ID bill, now with 38 floor amendments, is expected to be voted on in the full House early next week. It already passed the Senate.

The General Assembly is scheduled to end April 15th, which is the deadline to approve the budget. Once approved, the budget will take effect on July 1st.

