Staying prepared, not panicked: PMC officials answer questions about COVID-19

Friday, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) officials met with local and county leaders to answer any questions they may have about the coronavirus.

"We have to prepare for the worst and certainly hope for the best," said PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn. "What we need to do is communicate all those things that we have done over the years to those leaders so they can again put people at comfort."

Leaders from Pikeville and Pike County were in attendance. The list consists of officials from the University of Pikeville, Pikeville City Government, Pike County Public and Independent School Systems and others just to name a few.

Donovan Blackburn, along with multiple other PMC officials, reassured and explained precautions they have decided to take.

"We have signage that is placed throughout the hospital at all the entrances," said Blackburn.

They have also asked visitors to be mindful of their health before a visit.

"It is a time that if you can stay away from the hospital, stay away," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aaron Crum. "That's for the community risk mitigation. That's for your own personal health and for the health of our patients."

Dr. Crum continued to explain they understand many want to visit loved ones during their stay.

"Those visitors need to be asymptomatic of any type of any respiratory-type illness," explained Dr. Crum. "We ask for them to be prudent and if they have had recent travel or other possible exposures, avoid the hospital."

There are also some significant limitations in the obstetrical ward and pediatrics. You can click here to read PMC's temporary visitation policy.

On top of this, they have also taken extra precautions for sterilization.

"We've just added layers of oversight to make sure that we are following the things that we are supposed to be doing already," Dr. Crum pointed out.

PMC officials hoped to ease the mind of anyone worried about contamination.

"As of this moment, you know, we would have no problem handling any predicted outbreak," said Dr. Crum.

PMC is equipped with negative pressure rooms that can treat up to 40 patients at a time.

During the meeting Friday, PMC officials presented a slide show.

"As a regional referral center and certified Ebola assessment center, PMC was well equipped and prepared to handle any highly contagious disease and had existing protocols in place for triage, management, and workforce utilization," read one slide presented during Friday's meeting.

The slide show explained in-depth the precautions PMC is taking as a unit.

"Due to the Pandemic status of COVID-19, we have increased communication with staff and have started a task force to help battle this disease," read another slide.

One slide on the presentation explained the actions and preparedness taken at PMC.

"All equipment necessary fr infection control is inventoried. Access to Personal protective equipment (PPE) is secured and limited by need. Intake protocols and triage follows CDC guidelines for patient and staff safety. Workplace video presentation for staff by ID leadership," one slide read.

It also noted the hospital has updated its comprehensive pandemic plan.

Negative Pressure rooms are used to contain airborne contaminants within the room.

PMC also has the ability to expand capacity with portable negative pressure generators.

It also has an infectious disease team consisting of two renowned physician specialists and one ID doctor dedicated to this pandemic.

As always, officials asked everyone to follow CDC guidelines.

At this time, four people have been tested for COVID-19 at PMC. Two patients were negative and they are still waiting for results of the other two.

For more information about COVID-10 call 1-800-772-5725 or visit the following websites:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/

https://www.chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx

https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

