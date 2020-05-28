Statewide mask mandate goes into effect Friday in Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a statewide mask mandate that will begin Friday.

The mandate will require anyone in an indoor public space to wear a face mask.

"Everything we do affects someone else. I'm asking us all to remember the golden rule: that we should treat each other the way that we want people to treat us," said Northam.

The governor said the statewide requirement is grounded in science, data and recommendations from the CDC.

Under the Governor’s executive order, any person age ten and older must wear a mask or face covering at all times while entering, exiting, traveling through, and spending time in the following public settings:

- Personal care and grooming businesses

- Essential and non-essential brick and mortar retailers including grocery stores and pharmacies

- Food and beverage establishments

- Entertainment or public amusement establishments when permitted to open

- Train stations, bus stations, and on intrastate public transportation, including in waiting or congregating areas

- State and local government buildings and areas where the public accesses services

- Any indoor space shared by groups of people who may congregate within six feet of one another or who are in close proximity to each other for more than ten minutes