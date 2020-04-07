State unemployment system still struggling with spike in claims

Out of a job for weeks and no money coming in, that's the reality for many people who say they are still waiting for their first unemployment check or deposit.

Joshua Gill is taking care of a newborn all the while wondering how he's going to make ends meet for a new baby and three other kids.

"It is just a scary situation having a family to take care of and then unemployment not coming in right now," he says.

Gill is among thousands across the Commonwealth out of work and full of questions, often waiting for a phone call or an email regarding their claim.

"I would just like to figure out why so many people ain't getting nothing," he says. "I understand they are busy."

Una McCarthy says her son was laid off and a check of his bank account revealed a puzzling problem.

"Then last week he got a deposit," she says. "Into his account for zero dollars. So he wasn't sure what that meant."

Other people have said they are getting messages saying their claims are under investigation. Gill said he would just like more communication from the state.

"It's nothing even if it is a piece of paper in the mail. But they are letting us know nothing," he said.

Governor Beshear says they will continue to hire more people to help process claims.

"We absolutely have to do better dealing with an antiquated system," the governor said. "that still wants to tell people they don't qualify when they do. All this is supposed to streamline it and now it doesn't work."

During the Governor's daily briefing, Josh Benton, Executive Director of Workforce Development, said they aim to have anywhere from 1,000 to 1,200 people on the call center. This is up from 12 before the outbreak began.

He also announced that notifications would be sent out within the week and told people to disregard notices that they did not qualify.

The governor said that his office would continue to work on improvements to the state's unemployment system.