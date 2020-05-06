State revenues plummet during COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday the Commonwealth saw the reveal of a sharp dip in revenue.

The state says general fund receipts dropped more than 33 percent, down almost $433 million in April compared to a year ago.

COVID-19 and the delay to the tax filing deadline are being blamed for the huge drops.

The decrease in the number of drivers on the road has also led to a dip in road fund receipts as well.

Additionally, vehicle taxes in April plummeted by about 60 percent since auto dealerships have been severely limited in how they can operate.