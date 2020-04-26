State rep. candidate accused of driving under the influence, crashing car

A candidate for Kentucky State Representative was taken to the Madison County Detention Center after officials said she left the scene of a crash and was driving under the influence.

An arrest report states that the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday at Boonesboro Road in front of the Love’s gas station.

Sister station WKYT reports the driver, Monteia Mundy, was found near a ditch in front of the Shell Mart on Lexington Road. She was away from where the crash happened.

Mundy is a republican candidate for the 88th District which covers Fayette County.

According to a trooper’s report, Mundy was in the driver’s seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Witnesses reportedly told investigators they had seen Mundy driving on the wrong side of the road against oncoming traffic on Lexington Road before crashing into the ditch near the 95 exit on Interstate 75.

The citation states Mundy was incoherent, and she told the trooper someone had hit her car and that she was not sure what happened.

She also reportedly admitted to drinking at a friend’s house before and said she probably shouldn’t have been driving.