State officials celebrate Kentucky nonprofits, announce new initiative

Tuesday was the 15th annual Kentucky Nonprofit Day at the Capitol in Frankfort.

Kentucky legislators and nonprofit leaders gathered in the Capitol rotunda Tuesday morning to celebrate the people they've helped in the past year. (WKYT)

Sister station WKYT said officials celebrated the good work nonprofits do in the state and announced a new initiative.

Executive Director of Kentucky's Nonprofit Network Danielle Clore said, "You know what we try to remind legislators is that they're key to Kentucky's quality of life. During that process of educating legislators, we realized that we need a better relationship with these legislators, so the caucus will aim to do that."

Nonprofits are the fourth largest group of employers in Kentucky.

"We love to talk about new jobs and new businesses. That doesn't happen without nonprofits. Healthy communities, educated communities, access to the arts and protecting the environment," said Clore. "Nonprofits are woven through all of those things. They're important to the quality of life in the good works that they do and they're a powerful economic engine in this state."

Clore hopes to see a stronger nonprofit sector by the end of 2020.