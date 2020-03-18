State of emergency declared in Knott County

Another county in our area is now under a state of emergency as COVID-19 concerns continue to grow.

Wednesday morning, Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson signed an executive order declaring the emergency.

Under the order, all county buildings are now closed to the public for at least 14 days. Those buildings include the courthouse, the Knott County Sportsplex and the Carrie and Beckham Combs community centers.

Judge Dobson said county employees will still be available to answer questions by phone.

Vehicle and tax payments can be made online. If you need assistance with those, you can call the sheriff's office at 606-785-5654 or the county clerk at 606-785-5651.