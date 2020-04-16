State Representative Derek Lewis accused of driving drunk

State Representative Derek Lewis is accused of driving drunk.

A citation from the Laurel County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found lewis outside his truck after it went into a ditch on Hatcher Road early Thursday morning.

The deputy stated it was obvious he was under the influence of alcohol.

He says Lewis argued with him, demanded he call the sheriff and he refused a blood test.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Lewis released a statement saying, "I will be pleading not guilty and look forward to resolving this matter in court. Thank you for your patience and understanding as the facts come out."

Lewis says he was returning to Laurel County after the last day of the legislative session.