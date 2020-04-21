State Rep. Robert Goforth arrested on domestic violence charges

State Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges relating to domestic violence.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office charged Goforth with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Police said a woman was inside the 911 Dispatch Center in London and wanted to speak to a deputy about a domestic assault.

The woman said the assault happened with three small children in the home.

Deputies said the woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms.

The victim told deputies Goforth strangled her with an ethernet cord from a kitchen drawer, and threatened to kill her.

When deputies arrived to the home, all three children were found safe.

Goforth was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018.

He represents Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties.

The republican state representative challenged Former Governor Matt Bevin in the 2019 Primary Election.

During his run in the primary election, a woman accused Goforth of sexual assault. He denied the allegations.

Bevin won the primary election.

Goforth was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.